Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 21,353 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 435% compared to the average daily volume of 3,991 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Grab’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grab will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

