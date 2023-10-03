Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 47,037 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average volume of 28,333 call options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

