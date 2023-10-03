Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 60,340 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average daily volume of 43,578 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

KO stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $239.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after buying an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

