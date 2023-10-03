StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:WHG opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Westwood Holdings Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

