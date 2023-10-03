StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSE:WHG opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 1.17.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
