StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

