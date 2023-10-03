StockNews.com Lowers Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Buy

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $75.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,156. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 278.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.