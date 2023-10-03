StockNews.com Lowers Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.71. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.