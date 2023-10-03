StockNews.com Lowers Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.71. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
See Also
