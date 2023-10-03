StockNews.com Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

