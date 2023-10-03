StockNews.com Upgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGM. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.86.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 2.12. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

