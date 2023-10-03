StockNews.com Upgrades Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UEC. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -485.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.