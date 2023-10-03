Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Guggenheim

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPCR. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $65.51.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,632,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,724,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,991 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,046,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,711,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

