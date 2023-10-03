Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $342.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $274.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $203.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

