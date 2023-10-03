Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

SNCY opened at $14.43 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $26,510.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,166 shares in the company, valued at $332,933.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $26,510.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,166 shares in the company, valued at $332,933.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,193 shares of company stock worth $3,926,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.