Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SUN. Mizuho lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Get Sunoco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sunoco

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $47.80 on Monday. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.