SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

SunOpta Stock Up 1.5 %

SunOpta stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at $886,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in SunOpta by 41.8% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 10,771.3% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after buying an additional 5,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 222.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 2,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

