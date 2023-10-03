Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $37.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.93.

SYF stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,979 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

