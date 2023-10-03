Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $938.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,710 shares of company stock worth $3,742,083. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,162,000 after acquiring an additional 274,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,461,000 after buying an additional 90,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after buying an additional 287,831 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,262,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 56,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

