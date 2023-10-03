Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after purchasing an additional 348,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,286,000 after buying an additional 81,702 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.