Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLPFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teleperformance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleperformance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $376.67.
Teleperformance Stock Down 3.0 %
Teleperformance Company Profile
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.
