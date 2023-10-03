Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $243.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $254.00 to $243.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.60 on Monday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $798.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,755. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

