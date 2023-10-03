The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GEO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GEO

The GEO Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $593.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in The GEO Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.