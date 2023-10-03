The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $41.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE:C opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

