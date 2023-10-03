Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (TMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $625.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $495.82 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

