THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

NYSE THO opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.87. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $116.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.