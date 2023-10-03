Toast (NYSE:TOST) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TOST. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Toast Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Toast has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 4,334 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $96,214.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 4,334 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $96,214.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $1,497,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,425.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 845,274 shares of company stock worth $19,423,808. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Toast by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

