Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company.
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.43). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
