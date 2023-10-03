Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.89

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$81.89 and traded as high as C$82.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$80.41, with a volume of 16,576,456 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.38.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($0.03). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of C$12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4927083 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.