Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,344 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 2,847 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Invitae to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Invitae Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Invitae by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 161.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

