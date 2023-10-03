Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,344 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 2,847 call options.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Invitae to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.
NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 161.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.
