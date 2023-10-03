Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 15,095 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the average volume of 1,179 call options.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.87.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 77,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,097,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

