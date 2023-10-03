Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 15,095 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the average volume of 1,179 call options.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.87.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.