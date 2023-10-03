Traders Purchase Large Volume of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 12,839 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,366% compared to the average daily volume of 876 put options.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,004,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 3,951,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,445 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $16,222,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

