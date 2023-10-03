Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kohl’s Call Options (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,485 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,840 call options.

NYSE KSS opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kohl's had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Kohl's's revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl's will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 379,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

