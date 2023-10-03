Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Update

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 647,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

In other Traeger news, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $27,504.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 946,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,769.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Traeger news, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,234.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 914,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,818.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $27,504.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 946,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,769.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $385,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Traeger had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $171.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

