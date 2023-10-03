TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.14.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $70.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,413 shares of company stock worth $427,036. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 27.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 63,480 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $1,558,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $15,891,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 9.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

