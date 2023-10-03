Triton Emission Solutions (OTCMKTS:DSOX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Triton Emission Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSOX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Triton Emission Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Triton Emission Solutions, Inc engages in the development and marketing of emission abatement technologies for the marine industry. Its products include Njord Exhaust Gas Scrubber System, which cleans the exhaust gases from excess sulfur following the internal combustion process within a ships’ engine and DSOX Fuel Purification System, a pre-combustion desulfurization technology designed to remove alkali metals, such as sulfur and sodium, from heavy marine fuel and Bio Scrubber Technology, is a patented system designed to significantly reduce the maintenance cost and premature failure of gas turbine engines by removing alkali metals that are usually present in fuel.

