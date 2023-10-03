Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tronox by 2.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 285,263 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Tronox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $32,715.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,324 shares in the company, valued at $564,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.18%.

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

