Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $390.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on META. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.34.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $306.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $789.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

