Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

