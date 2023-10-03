Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $26.29 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,228 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

