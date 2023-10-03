Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 307.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

TYL opened at $382.45 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.51.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.