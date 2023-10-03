U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.48.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $32.14 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

