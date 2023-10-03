UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.44. UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 173,800 shares changing hands.
UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.
