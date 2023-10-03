UBS Group Begins Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.29.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,032,249.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,032,249.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,491 shares of company stock worth $67,314,757. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
