United Natural Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,751 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 585% compared to the typical volume of 839 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNFI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Natural Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $770.45 million, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.07.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Natural Foods
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.