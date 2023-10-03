United Natural Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,751 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 585% compared to the typical volume of 839 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,311,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 183,534 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $770.45 million, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.07.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

