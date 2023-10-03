United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on X. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.13.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,822 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. KGH Ltd grew its position in United States Steel by 38.6% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 930.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after buying an additional 1,131,304 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,102,512 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

