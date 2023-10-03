UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

UrtheCast Corp. (TSE:UR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. UrtheCast shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.
UrtheCast Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.
About UrtheCast
UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation optical sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.
