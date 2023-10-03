Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

UTZ opened at $13.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,344.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $9,294,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 218,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 507,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

