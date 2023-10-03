Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.06

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.06 and traded as low as C$17.61. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$17.61, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VCM

Vecima Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$427.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.