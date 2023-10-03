Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.06

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.06 and traded as low as C$17.61. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$17.61, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
