Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.39. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

