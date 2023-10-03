Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.73

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.73 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.87). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.88), with a volume of 29,647 shares.

Vianet Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £21.58 million, a PE ratio of 7,300.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.45.

Insider Transactions at Vianet Group

In other news, insider Mark Hardwick Foster bought 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,189.34 ($3,855.12). Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

