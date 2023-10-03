Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Lowered to $45.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.86.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.11 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,075,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,854,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 135.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 127.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Victory Capital by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.